OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:OMVJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Welcome to the OMV Results January to December and Q4 2024 Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Florian Greger, Head of Investor Relations.

Florian Greger

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to OMV's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2024. With me on the call are our CEO, Alfred Stern; and our CFO, Reinhard Florey. Alfred will walk you through the highlights of the quarter and discuss OMV's financial performance. After his presentation, both gentlemen will be available for your questions.