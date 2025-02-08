Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Koebernick - Head, IR

Bernd Montag - CEO

Jochen Schmitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Julien Dormois - Jefferies

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Hugo Solvet - Exane

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler

Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Sezgi Ozener - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. I'd like to thank each of you for joining us today. At 7:00 a.m. this morning, we published our Q1 2025 results. All the related material for today's results release is available on the IR section of the Siemens Healthineers web page. In a moment, we'll hear directly from our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, and their presentation. After it, we will have a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Additionally, please note that a full transcript and recording of today's call will be made and also made available on our Investor Relations web page shortly after the session ends. Again, thank you for being here.

And now I'll turn it over to Bernd Montag.