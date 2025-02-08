Dassault Systèmes: 3DExperience Momentum And AI-Product Fuel Growth (Rating Upgrade)

May Investing Ideas
456 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Upgraded DASTY to a buy rating due to strong 4Q24 results, with 7% y/y organic revenue growth and 22% growth in 3DEXPERIENCE.
  • Significant wins with Volkswagen, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus highlight increased market share and competitive edge, especially in the aerospace and defense sectors.
  • Subscription revenue growth is accelerating, with 13-15% y/y growth expected in 2025, enhancing revenue visibility despite potential near-term volatility.
  • AI-driven 3D UNIV+RSES launch positions DASTY strongly against competitors, extending growth runway and improving valuation multiples in line with peers.

Digital Human Head Concept For AI, Metaverse And Facial Recognition Technology

imaginima

Investment overview

I wrote about Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) previously with a hold rating as I was worried about the lack of growth recovery in the near term. My concern has been completely addressed with DASTY 4Q24 results, which

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas
456 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DASTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DASTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DASTF
--
DASTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News