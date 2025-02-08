DouYu: A Strategic Shift Beyond Live Streaming
Summary
- DouYu is expanding beyond live-streaming into cloud gaming and game membership services, with new revenue streams already contributing nearly one-third of total revenue.
- The company is developing voice-based social networking services to enhance user engagement, but heavy Chinese regulations pose a significant risk to this expansion.
- DOYU manages liquidity by holding cash in safe investments, using interest income to offset losses, and rolling over deposits to support lack of operating cash flow.
- Despite burning cash to sustain its business, DOYU has enough liquidity to withstand current challenges without immediate cash flow concerns.
- DOYU appears deeply undervalued even with no near-term growth, making it attractive for short-term deep-value play investors, while long-term investors should monitor its turnaround potential in profitability.
