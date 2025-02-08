REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

REC Silicon ASA (OTCPK:RNWEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Welcome to REC Silicon's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Kurt Levens, and I am REC Silicon's CEO. I am joined today by Jack Yun, REC Silicon's CFO. Today, we will report on REC Silicon's fourth quarter 2024 earnings.

Now, turning to the agenda for today's call. First, we will talk through a few highlights from the fourth quarter. We'll then discuss our near-term strategic plans as we enter 2025. And finally, we will summarize our discussion points and have Q&A.

First an overview of some highlights and updates from the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, revenues from continuing operations totalled $29.7 million, driven by an increase in silicon gas sales and planned sales of polysilicon inventory. EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million, primarily affected by the shutdown of our facility.

As you know, during the fourth quarter, we made the decision to discontinue the production of polysilicon at our Moses Lake facility. Following that decision, we successfully secured financing to support the business through this process and transition period.

We would like to review the factors that led up to and contributed to our decision to cease polysilicon production in Moses Lake. As previously communicated, we struggled with post-reaction processing and handling equipment systems and pertinences that were contributing impurities and undesirable qualities into our material or not performing as efficient as desired. We worked with our customer to provide a product of a modified quality levels that would allow us to begin shipping if successfully qualified.

In the meantime, we worked at implementing the last of our initially identified solutions on one line and ran the bypass line with