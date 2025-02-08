Republic Services: A Future Dividend Champion Trading For A High Valuation

Feb. 08, 2025 8:44 AM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.42K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Republic Services Inc. is a leading waste collection and recycling company, competing with Waste Management and Waste Connections.
  • The company has a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% over the past decade.
  • RSG has solid financials and a growing dividend, but the valuation is hard to overlook.

Workers inspecting waste paper in waste recycling plant.

Monty Rakusen

Company Description

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is one of the largest waste collection companies, operating in the same arena with the likes of Waste Management (WM) and Waste Connections (WCN). The company

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.42K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RSG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News