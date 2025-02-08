CNX Resources: Headwinds From Underwater Hedges

Elliott Gue
6.13K Followers
(23min)

Summary

  • CNX Resources' stock has dropped 28% since my December 1st sell recommendation, driven by deflated optimism around New Technologies and unfavorable Treasury rulings on 45V tax credits.
  • CNX's extensive hedging strategy, with 85% of 2025 production hedged, limits cash flow upside in a rising natural gas price environment, posing a significant headwind.
  • Despite the Treasury's restrictive 45V tax credit rules, CNX's New Technologies unit's contribution to free cash flow is now more predictable, reducing downside risks.
  • CNX's underwater hedges for 2025 and 2026, totaling over $650 million in losses at the current strip, severely limit its ability to benefit from higher future natural gas prices.
Natural Gas Well in Farm Field, Pennsylvania Fossil Fuel

catnap72/E+ via Getty Images

Back on December 1st, I posted a bearish piece on natural gas producer CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) titled “CNX Resources: Look Elsewhere for Natural Gas Leverage.”

Since publication, CNX is down over 28%, compared to a loss of just 7.36% in the widely followed

This article was written by

Elliott Gue
6.13K Followers
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News