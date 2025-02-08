Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) reports a considerable number of ECO very large gas carriers, offering substantial carbon emissions control. The company is also expected to receive a new carrier in 2026 with a scrubber that will allow LPG to burn less
Dorian LPG Q3 Earnings, New Capacity In 2026, And Undervalued
Summary
- Dorian LPG Ltd. is investing in ECO VLGCs and scrubbers, enhancing emissions control and potentially attracting ESG-focused investors, boosting future stock demand.
- The company is set to receive a new VLGC in 2026, expected to increase capacity and drive revenue and free cash flow growth.
- Despite lower-than-expected EPS in the last quarter, Dorian LPG remains profitable with strong ROE, FCF margin, and EBITDA margin, suggesting undervaluation.
- Potential risks include declining spot charter rates, political tensions, new tariffs, and rising interest rates, which could impact revenue, FCF, and stock price.
