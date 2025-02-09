Many market participants appear to have forgotten the drama of Trump's first term. It was driven home with the tariff threat on Canada and Mexico, which was postponed at the last minutes. The apparent fascination with his "authenticity" seemed to
Week Ahead: Firm U.S. CPI May Underpin Dollar, Barring New Drama From Washington
Summary
- The US economic outperformance and widen rate differentials underpin the dollar.
- China is expected to report January lending and money supply figures.
- The BOJ's rate hike in late January takes it out of the picture in the coming months.
- After cutting rates last week, the Bank of England is seen likely pausing at next month's meeting (March 20) before cutting again in May (~90% discounted).
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense
Recommended For You
About USDOLLAR Ticker
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
Compare to Peers
More on USDOLLAR
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-