PAVE: Macro Factors Point To Upside In 2025 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I upgrade PAVE from hold to buy, citing fair valuation, strong technical momentum, and positive factors like rising copper prices and robust construction employment.
- PAVE, a large ETF with $8.8 billion AUM, invests in U.S. infrastructure-related companies, showing mixed value and growth exposure with a P/E ratio under 21.
- PAVE has outperformed the S&P 500 and Industrials Sector ETF over three years, despite less alpha since mid-2024, with strong support near $40.
- Seasonally soft through April, PAVE's long-term uptrend and high volume by price near $40 offer a positive risk-reward situation amid domestic investment optimism.
