Amazon: Huge AWS Profit Up-Scaling Opportunity Ahead
Summary
- Amazon's Q4 2024 earnings beat expectations, driven by AWS's strong performance, though weak Q1 2025 guidance caused a 3% stock drop.
- AWS's operating profits surged 62% YoY to $39.8 billion, crucial for Amazon's future profit per share growth.
- Despite a disappointing Q1 2025 forecast, Amazon's consistent profit growth, especially in AWS, makes it a compelling buy at current valuations.
- Amazon's stock has significant re-rating potential, with AWS poised to drive operating profits past $100 billion in the next two years.
