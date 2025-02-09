This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Davis Selected Advisers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/07/2025. Please visit
Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Summary
- Davis Selected Advisers' 13F portfolio value decreased from $17.83B to $17.21B, with the number of holdings dropping from 102 to 100.
- Significant stake increases were made in Applied Materials, MGM Resorts, Markel Group, CVS Health, and Trip.com Group.
- Major stake decreases occurred in Capital One Financial, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and Viatris.
- The portfolio's top five holdings, comprising Capital One Financial, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and Viatris, represent close to 35% of 13F assets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AAPL, GOOGL, CPNG, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
