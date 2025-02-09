8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is a tech company I have been following for some time. I have covered the stock twice, with the latest one in late February last year, when I rated
8x8: Fundamentals Need To Improve A Bit More
Summary
- I maintain a neutral rating on 8x8 due to minimal catalysts and moderate to high-risk factors, despite recent profitability improvements.
- EGHT's Q3 2025 fundamentals remain weak, missing revenue estimates and showing stagnant growth, though positive net profitability and operating cash flow are notable highlights.
- Key focus areas for potential upside include further profitability improvements and debt reduction, but competition and execution challenges pose significant risks.
- My FY 2026 target price of $2.82 suggests a mere 1.2% upside, indicating that the potential reward does not justify the investment risk.
