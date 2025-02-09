Micron: Undervalued At 6x 2026 Profits Amid Massive AI Tailwind
Summary
- Micron's stock underperformed in 2024, but strong AI and cloud computing demand suggest a robust tailwind for the next few years.
- DeepSeek's cost-efficient AI models could boost overall AI adoption, increasing demand for Micron's memory solutions, despite initial investor concerns.
- Analysts project Micron's operating profit to grow from $9 billion in FY 2025 to $15 billion in FY 2026.
- Using consensus EPS forecasts, Micron's fair target valuation is estimated at $122, indicating significant upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
