Novo Nordisk: 2024 Earnings Review

Sergio Mellado
546 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk's 2024 earnings exceeded estimates, with 25% revenue growth and strong performance in diabetes, obesity, and rare disease segments.
  • The market overreacted to CagriSema trial results, causing a 20% stock drop, despite promising 22.7% weight loss results.
  • I believe the market's reaction to CagriSema is disproportionate and doesn't justify a quarter of Novo Nordisk's market value being wiped out.
  • Even with conservative growth estimates, Novo Nordisk's shares offer attractive returns, leading me to assign a Strong Buy rating.

Houses in the Charming and Famous Street Called Møllestien in Aarhus, Denmark

RolfSt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It’s only been a few months since I published my last article on Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF). I don’t usually post updates this close together, but in this case, I think it’s

This article was written by

Sergio Mellado
546 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News