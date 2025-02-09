StoneCo: After A 22% Drop, We Have The Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Brazil's GDP growth and low unemployment are favorable for StoneCo, despite the country's controversial economic signs and high interest rates.
  • StoneCo's recent financial results were strong, with high margins, good return on capital, and consistent earnings beats, enhancing investor confidence.
  • The company's valuation is attractive, trading below peers, suggesting a potential 18% upside, with momentum in Brazilian assets as a key trigger. So, I am upgrading my recommendation.

Investment Thesis

I am raising my recommendation on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from hold to buy. After my skeptical thesis materialized, there are several signs that lead me to believe that we are facing an opportunity.

More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

