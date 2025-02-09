Why BDCs Is My Favorite Sector To Invest For Durable Income
Summary
- The BDC segment is my favorite area to invest for high and durable income. In fact, my highest-conviction investment is a BDC.
- In this article, I discuss several structural reasons why, in my view, BDCs just have to be integrated into income-oriented portfolios.
- Plus, I provide 12 points to focus on when investing in BDCs for maximized income, protected downside and sustainable growth.
