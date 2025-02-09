Newmont Gold Still Has Room To Run
Summary
- Newmont Gold's stock price plummeted due to disappointing earnings and management's poor handling of analyst expectations, despite the company's strong growth potential.
- The company reported strong operational performance with 1.7 million ounces of gold produced in Q3 and expects robust production and cash flows in Q4.
- Newmont is focused on divesting non-core assets, reducing debt, and repurchasing shares, with a $3 billion share repurchase program and significant cash flow from asset sales.
- Despite higher costs and production challenges, Newmont aims to maintain consistent gold production and improve margins, with strategic investments in long-term projects and operational efficiency.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
We own a very small position.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About NEM Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on NEM
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-