Alphabet's Q4 Dip: Why I'm Going All In
Summary
- Google's Q4 2024 earnings showed solid performance, but slower-than-expected Cloud growth and a $75B CAPEX plan led to a 9% stock drop.
- Despite these concerns, Google's strong fundamentals, P/E of 22.8, and EPS growth make it a compelling buy, especially compared to the broader market.
- The DOJ antitrust case remains a risk, but potential softer remedies under Trump's administration could help Google reclaim its valuation.
- With mid-double-digit EPS growth expected and a favorable valuation, I see Google as one of the best bargains, targeting $270-300/share by 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
