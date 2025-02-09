Alphabet's Q4 Dip: Why I'm Going All In

Millennial Dividends
7.11K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Google's Q4 2024 earnings showed solid performance, but slower-than-expected Cloud growth and a $75B CAPEX plan led to a 9% stock drop.
  • Despite these concerns, Google's strong fundamentals, P/E of 22.8, and EPS growth make it a compelling buy, especially compared to the broader market.
  • The DOJ antitrust case remains a risk, but potential softer remedies under Trump's administration could help Google reclaim its valuation.
  • With mid-double-digit EPS growth expected and a favorable valuation, I see Google as one of the best bargains, targeting $270-300/share by 2027.
Google

400tmax

Alphabet, the parent company of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), reported its Q4 2024 earnings on Tuesday, with the stock now, a few days later, trading 9% lower.

The immediate market reaction to relatively solid Q4 earnings, which narrowly topped profit expectations and

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.11K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News