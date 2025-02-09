I often find myself contemplating why investing seems to be among the few areas of specialized knowledge where a seasoned expert can often be so wrong that it can make even a novice retail investor empathetically cringe in pain. Goldman
GTEK: Mega-Caps' Absence A Dealbreaker For This Beleaguered ETF In The Short Term
Summary
- GTEK's initial performance was poor, losing over 45% in its first year due to bearish investor sentiment and market conditions.
- The ETF's strategy of excluding mega-cap tech stocks led to underperformance, despite its aim to capitalize on emerging tech leaders.
- GTEK rebounded, gaining nearly 80% since October 2022, driven by sectoral shifts and a resilient U.S. economy.
- Future performance is uncertain, with potential market downturns making GTEK a risky investment until fundamentals regain prominence.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
