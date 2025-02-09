Motley Fool Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFM) is a fund I so desperately want to love. Active funds which have experts picking stocks are the ultimate 'man in charge of his own destiny' versus just
TMFM: An Underperforming Active Stock Picking Fund
Summary
- TMFM, Motley Fool Mid-Cap Growth ETF, has underperformed its benchmark by 3-5% annually over various time horizons.
- Despite its high Active Share, TMFM shows a high correlation with the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, questioning its diversification benefits.
- The fund's stock-picking strategy, focusing on quality-growth, lacks systematic and repeatable success, with many subjective qualitative assessments.
- With a high expense ratio of 0.85% and consistent underperformance, I recommend opting for a lower-cost index fund with a similar style.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About TMFM ETF
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on TMFM
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-