The New York Times: This Storied Brand Is Decaying (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- The New York Times faces significant risks, including declining willingness to pay for news, limited pricing power, union issues, and partisan shifts.
- Q4 results showed slight revenue growth but missed expectations, with weak ad performance, despite the election cycle.
- Despite some ARPU growth and margin improvements, the sustainability of profitability is questionable due to temporary election bumps and rising costs.
- At 24x FY25 P/E with only single-digit EPS growth expected, The New York Times stock is overvalued. Downgrading to a sell rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
