Following our buy rating recommendation on Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS), we hope you have joined us in pursuing this investment. Aside from a positive view of the Peruvian economy, our thesis was supported by
Intercorp Financial Services: Earnings Beat Ahead
Summary
- Intercorp Financial Services' Q4 2024 results showed robust earnings with a 71% yearly profit increase.
- A solid CET 1 ratio offers downside protection. The upsides of higher fee generation from the Wealth Management division and Credit Card segments are also worth considering.
- With political stability and economic growth, IFS targets a 16% ROE in 2025. Considering better asset quality and a recovery in consumer confidence, we confirmed a buy rating.
