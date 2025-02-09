CLOA ETF: Another Great Risk-Off, Yet High-Yielding Instrument

Feb. 09, 2025 3:50 AM ETiShares AAA CLO Active ETF (CLOA)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.33K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • AAA CLOs, like the iShares AAA CLO Active ETF, offer compelling income-based attributes and limited price sensitivity in today's uncertain economic climate.
  • CLOA ETF invests primarily in AAA-rated CLO tranches, providing liquid access to an illiquid asset with a weighted average coupon of 5.82%.
  • Despite potential risks, CLOA ETF has shown consistent returns and benefits from a higher-for-longer interest rate outlook and rising demand for CLO vehicles.
  • CLOA ETF is likely a 'strong buy' if you're looking to diversify your bond portfolio, withstand geopolitical tensions, or capitalise on higher-for-longer interest rates.

Random little white piggy banks

PM Images

Some might disagree, but AAA CLOs seem like the real deal in today's uncertain economic climate. As such, we decided to embark on another collateralised loan obligation analysis to help investors navigate the current market environment.

This

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
4.33K Followers
Company: Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an Independent Research Firm and Private Investment Fund.Methodology: Pricing Systematic Risk and Exploring Bottom-Up Fundamentals.Assets Covered: Global Stocks & Fixed Income, REITs, CEFs, ETFs, and EMs. Primary Industries: Banking, Real Estate, Mining.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLOA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CLOA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLOA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News