Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Top Pick this year : this stock has become the best ever top pick. Highlighted is the one-day change, the editor's pick, and daily gain.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.90% 2020 Average Return: 49.9%

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores. 3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.