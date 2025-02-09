Beazer Homes: Cheap, But Facing Considerable Headwinds

The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Beazer Homes USA faces significant headwinds, including high mortgage rates and low levels of housing affordability, which can impact sales and profit margins.
  • That said, the stock sells at five times trailing earnings, has an improving balance sheet and significant planned community growth.
  • Which way will the stock head in 2025? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Two construction workers talk together inside large house under renovation

Jessie Casson

Today, we put Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the spotlight. This large home builder continues to navigate some significant headwinds. The company recently posted its latest quarterly earnings in late January. The shares are down some 20% so far here in

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum
8.87K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BZH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News