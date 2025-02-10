Apple: Forget Q1 Results - Here's What Really Matters
Summary
- Apple delivered record revenue in Q1 with strong services growth, offsetting challenges in its iPhone segment from a weaker Chinese market.
- We remain cautiously optimistic about Apple's medium-term prospects, anticipating product refreshes and innovation breakthroughs to drive growth through to FY28 and beyond.
- Apple's product roadmap includes exciting developments like the new iPhone SE 4, a potential flip phone, and advanced wearable technologies, which we anticipate to catalyze a bigger upgrade cycle.
- The tech giant's strategic focus on AI integration and emerging markets expansion could also drive future growth and market expansion.
- Our projections suggest lucrative earnings growth and margin improvements through FY28 as EPS grows to $11.39, supported by services and strategic investments.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
