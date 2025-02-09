Super Micro Lost Market Share In 2024 - Nvidia May Have Moved On
Summary
- Super Micro faces increased competitive pressures, losing 300 bp of market share, with Nvidia increasingly shifting its partnership to Foxconn, impacting Super Micro's outlook.
- Financial concerns persist, with banks terminating credit agreements and potential shareholder dilution through PIPEs, further weakening Super Micro's position.
- Market projections for Super Micro are overly optimistic, not accounting for market share loss and competitive pressures, leading to a reiterated Sell rating.
- Next week's business update is unlikely to provide significant positive developments, with expected revenue and EPS declines, and potential further share dilution.
