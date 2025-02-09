Sila Damrongsaringkan

January CPI expected to have risen 0.3% on the month. (0:17) McDonald's investors looking for earnings inflection. (1:40) Elliott takes BP stake. (3:18)

The following is an abridged transcript:

The Fed mandate see-saw keeps going and we move from full employment to price stability this week.

The January consumer price index hits Wednesday. Both headline and core CPI, which excludes food and energy, are expected to have risen 0.3% on the month.

Wells Fargo economists say: "The first major inflation reading for 2025 is likely to show that inflation remains stubbornly strong."

"Inflation's early strength in 2024 was a jarring reminder that restoring price stability would not be a quick affair," they said.

"We expect some lingering issues around residual seasonality to buoy January's core reading, but we think this dynamic will be less pronounced than last year."

Following last Friday's jobs numbers, where upward revisions to recent months overshadowed a weak payrolls rise, the markets are about 50/50 on the next Fed rate cut coming in June.

Steven Blitz, economist at T.S. Lombard says the "January employment data and the (benchmark) revisions have a simple message – the economy has been picking up steam since mid-24, a charge now fueled by a 100BP cut in financing rates."

"It is time to turn the page from those dueling narratives of 'the economy is in recession' and 'can the Fed manage a soft landing' to the tale that the data tell – growth, and inflation will follow."

Looking to those benchmarked revisions, total employment for 2024 was revised down by 0.4%, which his "not even a misdemeanor in statistical terms and hardly the capital crime some were expecting."

Earnings keep rolling in, with the spotlight on consumer names this week.

McDonald's (MCD) will release its highly anticipated Q4 earnings report on Monday. Investors and analysts are anticipating a challenging quarter for the fast-food giant, but will be looking for signs of an inflection late in the quarter and a positive read on the outlook for 2025.

Revenue is projected to increase slightly in Q4 to $6.48 billion, up 1.1% from a year ago. Notably, comparable sales are seen falling both globally and in the U.S. EPS is forecast to come in at $2.86 vs. $2.95 a year ago.

The company's sluggish performance during the quarter may have been impacted by increased competition from grocery stores and pricing pressures. Weather-related challenges affecting customer traffic and the lingering effects of an E. coli outbreak from late October may have also been drags.

On the call, analysts will be looking for color on the performance of the chain’s value initiatives, including the McValue menu and $5 Meal Deal, which were implemented to boost customer traffic. Additionally, any updates on digital adoption, menu innovations and unit expansion will be of interest.

Options trading on MCD implies a share price swing of 3.5% after the report drops.

Also on the earnings calendar, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Arch Capital (ACGL) and ON Semiconductor (ON) join McDonald’s reporting on Monday.

On Tuesday, Coca-Cola (KO), S&P Global (SPGI), Shopify (SHOP), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and BP (BP) weigh in.

Cisco Systems (CSCO), AppLovin (APP), Equinix (EQIX), CME Group (CME), CVS Health (CVS) and Williams (WMB) issue numbers on Wednesday.

Thursday brings results from Unilever (UL), Applied Materials (AMAT), Sony (SONY), Deere (DE) and Coinbase Global (COIN).

Friday sees NatWest (NWG), Ameren (AEE) and Moderna (MRNA) report.

In the news this weekend, Elliott Investment Management has acquired a stake in BP (BP). Bloomberg says

the activist investor has built a significant stake in the British oil giant and is aiming to force it to consider major moves to boost shareholder value.

The size of the stake is no known. Elliott and BP declined comment when reached by Seeking Alpha.

And a federal judge temporarily restricted Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing a vital payment system that handles Americans’ tax returns, Social Security benefits, disability payments and the payroll for government employees.

The order by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, prevents officials without security clearances and background checks from accessing the Treasury Department payment system. The ruling said the restriction was needed to prevent the possible disclosure of confidential information.

A hearing on the issue, which includes access by political appointees and special government appointees, was set for Friday.

Looking to IPOs, cybersecurity company SailPoint (SAIL) is returning to the public market after a two-year hiatus, eyeing a valuation of as much as $11.5 billion.

SailPoint is offering 47.5 mlilion shares, while its private equity parent Thoma Bravo will offer 2.5 million. The shares are expected to price between $19 and $21 apiece, which would raise up to $1.05 billion.

Donavan Jones, who leads the Seeking Alpha IPO Edge Investing Group, says the “market opportunity for providing identity access software and services is large and expected to grow at a robust rate of growth in the coming years, but subject to intense competition.”

“Competing successfully will also require increased investment in R&D, especially in the area of AI capabilities, to thwart AI-based threat actors in the identity security space,” he said. “SAIL also has challenges with its negative operating results in a stock market that has punished such companies.”

For income investors, Apple (AAPL) goes ex-dividend on Monday, paying out on Thursday. IBM (IBM) and Blackstone (BX) also goes ex-dividend on Monday. IBM pays out on March 10 and Blackstone pays out on February 18.

Visa (V) goes ex-dividend on Tuesday and pays out March 3.

And Exxon Mobil (XOM) goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, paying out on March 10.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, you heard last week about BofA’s top growth stock picks. Now, let’s look at their list for value. Year to date their Value 10 list is up 4.5%. It rose 22% last year.

The criteria for Value 10 stocks list include a BofA vs. Consensus EPS Surprise rating of 1, a Buy rating, a rating of 1 or 2 for the BofA vs. Consensus EPS Surprise model for less than 10 months and and the lowest trailing 12-Month P/E.

Analysts replaced Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), and Ralph Lauren (RL) with Nucor (NUE), W. R. Berkley (WRB) and Eastman Chemical (EMN). Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Raymond James (RJF) are also picks.