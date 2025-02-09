|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 1.00%2
|-8.17%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|4.47%
|6.85%
|MSCI All Country
Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity® International Small Cap Fund is an opportunistic international small-cap strategy focused on our best ideas across geographies.
- For the final quarter of 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -8.17%, trailing the -7.64% result of the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index ex U.S. Small Cap Index.
- Given the uncertain economic environment, we continue to emphasize stable-growth companies with good earnings visibility and minimal debt.
