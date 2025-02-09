Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
569 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Fidelity® International Small Cap Fund is an opportunistic international small-cap strategy focused on our best ideas across geographies.
  • For the final quarter of 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -8.17%, trailing the -7.64% result of the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index ex U.S. Small Cap Index.
  • Given the uncertain economic environment, we continue to emphasize stable-growth companies with good earnings visibility and minimal debt.

Small plant growing on coin stack. Financial growth concept

fcafotodigital

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 1.00%2 -8.17% 0.06% 0.06% -0.08% 4.47% 6.85%
MSCI All Country

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
569 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Recommended For You

About FISMX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FISMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIASX
--
FICSX
--
FISMX
--
FIXIX
--
FTISX
--
FIQIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News