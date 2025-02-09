Telenor ASA (TELNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Telenor ASA (OTCQX:TELNY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Maao - Head of IR and SVP of Capital Markets

Benedicte Fasmer - President & CEO

Torbjorn Wist - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maurice Patrick - Barclays Bank

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane

Adam Rumley - HSBC

Felix Henriksson - Nordea Markets

Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein

Christoffer Wang Bjornsen - DNB

Oystein Lodgaard - ABG Sundal Collier

Frank Maao

Good morning, and welcome to Telenor's Fourth Quarter Results Call. I'm Frank Maao, Head of Investor Relations. And today, I'm happy to introduce our new Group CEO, Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer; and our new Group CFO, Torbjorn Wist.

We have quite a bit of ground to cover today along the same lines as usual, but with some additional color on the first impressions and priorities of Benedicte and Torbjorn. Before we kick off, a couple of housekeeping items. So as always, in the presentation today, all numbers are in Norwegian kroner, and growth rates are referred to on an organic like-for-like currency basis. And for those who wish to ask questions in our video Q&A after our prepared remarks, please try and turn on your camera and please limit yourself to one question and related follow up.

With that, I'd like to hand over to you, Benedicte.

Benedicte Fasmer

Thank you so much, Frank. Good morning, and thank you so much for tuning into our call. I've been the CEO in Telenor for altogether nine weeks. And as new to Telenor, I bring perspectives and experiences from my background in other industries, including banking, capital markets and the fast-moving consumer goods industry. I'm also very fortunate to have a broad experience from Boards as well as