Earnings of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: NYSE:ABCB) will likely benefit from mid-single-digit balance sheet growth this year. Moreover, although I’m not expecting the net interest margin to change much, the average margin for 2025 will be significantly higher than the average margin
Ameris Bancorp: Maintaining A Hold Rating After Dividend Hike, Above-Expected Earnings
Summary
- The net interest margin jumped in 4Q because of a deposit mix improvement. I’m expecting the margin to remain stable now as it’s mostly unaffected by rate changes.
- Loan growth will depend on deposit growth. The management’s target of mid-single-digit growth seems achievable.
- I’ve raised my EPS estimate from $5.13 to $5.27 mostly because the margin rose more than expected in 4Q.
- The year-end target price suggests a small downside.Further, ABCB is offering a low dividend yield of just 1.2%.
