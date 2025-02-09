Two Catalysts That May Change DHT's Fortunes In The Next Couple Of Years

Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • DHT's share price rebounded due to U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, resulting in a 5.7% increase and a total return of 10.7% since our last call.
  • DHT's conservative financial approach, including low leverage and prudent chartering, aligns with our investment philosophy.
  • DHT's commitment to shareholder returns is evident through consistent dividends and strategic share buybacks at attractive prices.
  • We maintain a Buy stance, driven by favorable supply-demand dynamics and potential market changes due to increased oil production and regulatory crackdowns on shadow fleets.

Investment Thesis

We continued to be bullish on DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in our previous article on the 14th of August 2024. The share price at that time was S10.84. It kept falling on low demand for oil

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHT, SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

