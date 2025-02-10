|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Gross Expense Ratio: 0.65%2
|-7.32%
|5.81%
|5.81%
|-3.88%
|3.08%
|5.24%
|S&P 500 Index
|2.41%
|25.02%
Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Q4 2024 Fund Review
Summary
- For the fourth quarter, the fund returned -7.32%, versus -7.61% for the benchmark, the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index.
- Fidelity® Real Estate Investment Portfolio seeks above-average income and long-term capital growth, consistent with reasonable investment risk, by investing in securities of companies that own and, in most cases, operate commercial real estate properties.
- For the fourth quarter of 2024, the U.S. real estate investment trust market, as measured by the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index, returned -7.61%, significantly lagging the 2.41% gain of the broad U.S. stock market, according to the S&P 500® index.
