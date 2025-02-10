Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Q4 2024 Fund Review

Summary

  • For the fourth quarter, the fund returned -7.32%, versus -7.61% for the benchmark, the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index.
  • Fidelity® Real Estate Investment Portfolio seeks above-average income and long-term capital growth, consistent with reasonable investment risk, by investing in securities of companies that own and, in most cases, operate commercial real estate properties.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2024, the U.S. real estate investment trust market, as measured by the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index, returned -7.61%, significantly lagging the 2.41% gain of the broad U.S. stock market, according to the S&P 500® index.
Property Investment

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Gross Expense Ratio: 0.65%2 -7.32% 5.81% 5.81% -3.88% 3.08% 5.24%
S&P 500 Index 2.41% 25.02%

