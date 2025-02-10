The Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) is a fund with strong investment appeal, as it favors companies with a positive price performance relative to the broader market. With a bias toward the industrials and technology sectors, coupled with
DWAS: A Small-Cap Momentum Fund Lagging Peers
Summary
- The Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a strong growth profile but has underperformed other small-cap momentum funds like XSMO and USVM since 2021.
- DWAS focuses on U.S. small-cap companies with strong relative performance, heavily weighted towards industrials and technology sectors, and has a high turnover rate.
- Despite outperforming the Russell 2000 index over time, DWAS has higher volatility, lower liquidity, and higher expense ratios compared to peer funds.
- Given the challenging market environment and DWAS's recent underperformance, I recommend a neutral rating for this fund at present.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About DWAS ETF
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on DWAS
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-