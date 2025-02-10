Verizon Calling With 6.75% Yield

  • Verizon, part of Rose's Income Garden Portfolio, offers a 6.75% yield, making it a strong income stock with reliable dividends and fair valuation.
  • Verizon's extensive fiber network and recent acquisitions position it well for future growth, despite lagging in 5G and facing potential debt issues.
  • The company has a solid dividend history, paying rising dividends for 20 years, with a current payout ratio of 58.22% and a BBB+ credit rating.
  • Earnings are projected to grow modestly, with a P/E ratio close to fair value, making Verizon a valuable addition to income-focused portfolios.
  • The Rose Take and Recommendation for purchase is given.
Rose's Income Garden Portfolio "RIG" has 85 investments, which my last article here discussed, along with the defensive nature of how the portfolio derives its income. Communication/ telecom is a sector I believe to be defensive, and therefore I enjoy the nice higher yields

