PayPal: Don't Let The Market's Reaction Question Your Conviction
Summary
- Despite PayPal's Q4 2024 earnings beating expectations, the stock dropped by 13% due to a slowdown in unbranded checkout growth and a decline in the number of transactions.
- Despite the market overreaction, PYPL's underlying fundamentals remain intact. PayPal is still a competitively strong and profitable business with a strong balance sheet.
- The Company's focus on small and medium-sized businesses promises higher margins, which could offset the slowdown in its TPV with a higher transaction margin.
- Selling at around 8.5% free cash flow yield, I say, is a better deal than the risk-free 10-year government bond, as you are getting a strong business in a high-growth industry.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
