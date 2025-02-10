EICB: Bursting Above Par, Now A Hold (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- The Series B Term Preferred Stock from Eagle Point Income Company is now priced above par, making it less appealing for entry; rating downgraded to 'Hold'.
- The fund's portfolio is heavily weighted towards BB-rated CLO debt, which has shown better performance during downturns compared to peers.
- The Series B securities offer a 7.75% coupon but are currently yielding 7.71% due to being priced above par, which is not ideal in this space.
- Despite liking the CEF and asset class, I recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point before investing in EICB.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
