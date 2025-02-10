Since initiating coverage on Seeking Alpha for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR ) with a buy rating, the rating has returned 532% against the 23% of the S&P 500. Now, about a year later, Palantir is a much more solid company with a brand-new outlook, and the pastures are

Type-F Capital specializes in identifying businesses that fit our definition of a true “fortress business.” As the term suggests, these companies boast high barriers to entry, command exceptional margins, prove difficult to disrupt, and are inherently resilient businesses. We aim to share our well-grounded research into these companies by publishing deep, thorough articles on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.