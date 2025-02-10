Since initiating coverage on Seeking Alpha for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) with a buy rating, the rating has returned 532% against the 23% of the S&P 500. Now, about a year later, Palantir is a much more solid company with a brand-new outlook, and the pastures are
Palantir: A Pivotal Quarter That Changes The Whole Outlook
Summary
- While being the most expensive SaaS business in the market, there's a plausible narrative that Palantir may be fairly valued at a mere 30% revenue CAGR.
- Q4 2024 results give confidence to prior concerns of lacking customer count growth, which is a core driver of the scalability of the business.
- The launch and proper monetization of Palantir’s AIP product, along with its bootcamp strategy, have driven accelerated revenue growth and customer scalability.
- Record low customer acquisition costs and improved sales efficiency have fueled strong U.S. commercial segment growth and promising future revenue, as indicated by robust contract metrics.
- Palantir's growth is of extremely high quality, showcasing not only accelerating growth but also doing so while delivering margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About PLTR Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on PLTR
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-