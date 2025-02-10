Kenvue: An Intriguing Turnaround
Summary
- Kenvue's stock has underperformed since its IPO, with disappointing guidance cuts for 2023 and 2024, and minimal growth projected for 2025.
- Despite recent struggles, Kenvue's strong brand portfolio, including Tylenol and Band-Aid, suggests potential for a turnaround, supported by activist investor Starboard Value.
- Execution issues, external factors, and potential structural changes have impacted Kenvue's performance, but improvements in marketing and management could drive future growth.
- Trading at a discount to peers, Kenvue offers an intriguing investment opportunity with potential for mid- to high-single-digit EPS growth and multiple expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may advise a family member to purchase KVUE at some point in the near future.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
