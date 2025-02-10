EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is one of my largest REIT positions due to several meaningful purchases realized since the COVID-19 pandemic when EPR took a solid hit, as its theatre business was basically frozen. Naturally, the market reacted harshly, creating (from the current perspective) an outstanding
EPR Properties: Here's What Bearish Investors Seem To Be Missing
Summary
- EPR Properties' theatre business has rebounded post-COVID, with box-office revenues recovering significantly and tenants like Regal and Cinemark restructuring their balance sheets.
- EPR's portfolio restructuring, including selling underperforming properties and diversifying investments, is improving its overall metrics and dividend coverage.
- Despite a well-covered dividend yielding over 7% and a forward P/FFO under 10x, I am shifting EPR to a 'hold'.
- EPR remains a potential buy for new investors willing to accept higher risk, as the theatre segment and dividend concerns are overblown.
