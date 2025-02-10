Since I last covered Fujimi Incorporated (OTCPK:FUJXF) in October 2022, its stock has declined by around 10% from $16.12 to $14.4. At that time, while highlighting its role as a manufacturer of abrasives for polishing silicon wafers, I had a hold position because
Fujimi: Alternative Way To Gain AI Exposure But With Risks
Summary
- Fujimi is a manufacturer of abrasives for polishing silicon wafers needed for memory chip production and compounds for hard disks.
- After slumping last year, Fujimi's annual sales are on the road to recovery thanks to the AI boom.
- However, the latest volatility episode seems to coincide with NVIDIA's downside, suggesting investors have become prudent.
- Also, with its global network, the Japanese company remains vulnerable to tariffs enacted by the U.S. administration.
- Therefore, I have a hold position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About FUJXF Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on FUJXF
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-