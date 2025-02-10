InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) runs a business model that is exposed to the market boom around non-invasive plastic surgery and other growing markets. The company delivers positive cash flow from operations, shows significant international expansion, and is
InMode: Plastic Surgery Boom, Cash Flow, And Cheap
Summary
- InMode is significantly undervalued, with strong cash flow, international expansion, and investments in research and marketing driving future revenue and free cash flow growth.
- The company benefits from the booming non-invasive plastic surgery market, expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.
- INMD's stock repurchase program and substantial investments in bonds and bank deposits are expected to boost stock price and financial stability.
- Despite lower 2024 revenue, new product launches and international efforts indicate promising growth potential from 2025 to 2031.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About INMD Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on INMD
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-