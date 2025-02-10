Alphabet: Shedding Light On The ROI Question And The ChatGPT Risk (Rating Upgrade)

Yuval Rotem
3.89K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Google reported mixed Q4 earnings, as double-digit growth and improved margins were overshadowed by a cloud revenue miss and elevated capex plans.
  • Both the ChatGPT and the ROI worries can be answered when digging a bit deeper into less-discussed metrics like 'Paid Clicks' and 'Performance Obligations'.
  • Long-term investors should overcome the headline panic. There are clear facts showing AI is a huge opportunity with already positive ROI, and Google Search is only growing in dominance.
  • At a low-20s multiple, Google is becoming a no-brainer in my view, leading to an upgrade to 'Strong Buy'.
Two megaphones arguing with speech bubbles and graphic symbols in between them

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (TSX:GOOG:CA) reported mixed earnings last week. On the one hand, as I expected, advertising revenue was much better than expected. On the other hand, a cloud revenue miss, combined with an elevated capex outlook, caused

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem
3.89K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News