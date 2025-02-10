Alphabet: Shedding Light On The ROI Question And The ChatGPT Risk (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Google reported mixed Q4 earnings, as double-digit growth and improved margins were overshadowed by a cloud revenue miss and elevated capex plans.
- Both the ChatGPT and the ROI worries can be answered when digging a bit deeper into less-discussed metrics like 'Paid Clicks' and 'Performance Obligations'.
- Long-term investors should overcome the headline panic. There are clear facts showing AI is a huge opportunity with already positive ROI, and Google Search is only growing in dominance.
- At a low-20s multiple, Google is becoming a no-brainer in my view, leading to an upgrade to 'Strong Buy'.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
