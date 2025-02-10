Investing In Amazon: The Cloud As A Catalyst For Long-Term Profitability
Summary
- Amazon's cloud computing opportunity is significant, with AWS potentially regaining market share from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
- The market values AMZN highly due to its dominance in the cloud and the potential for further business diversification in areas like advertising.
- AWS remains the top cloud player due to its strong foundation and ability to "delight" customers.
- The company remains a buy due to its prospects for improved profitability in the long term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
