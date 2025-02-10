Argan: Should Hold And Wait At The Peak (Technical Analysis)

Yavuz Akbay
Summary

  • Argan has shown impressive financial performance, with a 340% return since 2023, but high valuation ratios and technical indicators suggest a "hold" position.
  • AGX's revenue grew 56.90% YoY in Q4 2024, driven by increased demand for energy infrastructure and AI development, with a forecast of $250 million in Q1 2025.
  • Despite strong profitability with an RoE of 21.95%, AGX's forward P/E of 30.66x is above the sector average, making it an expensive buy currently.
  • Technical analysis indicates a potential price correction to $110, supported by Fibonacci retracement and MACD bearish divergence, reinforcing the "hold" recommendation.
Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) brought over 340% returns to its investors since 2023. In my article, I will explain detailed why I maintain a "hold" position by analyzing AGX technically.

What is AGX?

AGX is an engineering, construction and technical services provider

This article was written by

Yavuz Akbay is quantitative analyst with over 5 years of experience in interpreting complex financial data, developing complex mathematical models and modeling and forecasting. Utilizes machine learning algorithms to enhance financial analysis and provide accurate and timely recommendations. Yavuz holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and now continuing Master's of Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

