Cautious On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' FDA NDA Acceptance Due To Valuation Concerns

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is working on RNA interference [RNAi] and now has a “Targeted RNAi Molecule” or [TRiM] for short. This way, ARWR can theoretically target cardiometabolic, pulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Moreover, last year, they also reached some important milestones that should act as tailwinds for
Summary
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an interesting TRiM RNAi platform that could eventually let it tap into large TAMs across several markets.
- They recently received the FDA NDA acceptance for Plozasiran, which is probably one of its most bullish events at this point. In addition, they secured a large deal with SRPT.
- Moreover, ARWR does have a diversified pipeline of drugs targeting lipid disorders, obesity, cardiovascular, and pulmonary conditions.
- Unfortunately, I have some valuation concerns. ARWR trades at a high P/S, and its cash burn remains elevated. This could become an issue if they have any setbacks.
- This is why I lean neutral on ARWR for now, giving it a “Hold.” But I do believe the stock could be a great buy on dips if they happen.
