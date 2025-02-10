I think Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is a buy, even though a lot of people might disagree. At first glance, its financials look messy, its valuation seems expensive and its profitability metrics aren't great. But here's the thing-the market is too caught up
Constellation Energy Is Spending Big Now To Win Big Later
Summary
- Constellation Energy is spending big on nuclear and clean energy to fuel future growth.
- Cash flow looks messy now, but it's mostly timing and planned investments.
- They have plenty of cash and manageable debt, so no real financial risk.
- The market is too focused on short-term spending and missing the bigger picture.
- Once these investments start paying off, the stock should move higher.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About CEG Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on CEG
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-