Quarterly results for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) next hit the street post-market on Feb. 10. Given the strong post-earnings rally PETS stock experienced after the prior quarterly earnings release last November, you may be curious
PetMed Express: Dip Or Rip, A Buy After Earnings
Summary
- PetMed Express stock could surge or sink after this week's quarterly earnings release, but don't read too much into this near-term event.
- A disappointing earnings release won't necessarily shatter the bull case, and could, in fact, push this stock back down to "back up the truck" price levels.
- Conversely, even if PETS rallies on strong results, this may not capture all of the potential long-term upside.
- Even if it takes time to take shape, improvements in PetMed's operating performance could ultimately send the stock back to prices north of $15 per share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About PETS Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on PETS
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-