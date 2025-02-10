If the title of this post sounds familiar, it is because it is one of Disney’s most iconic rides, one that I have taken hundreds of times, first with my own children and more recently, with my grandchildren. It is a mainstay of
Data Update 5 For 2025: It's A Small World, After All
Summary
- The best performing index in 2024, at least for the subset of indices that I looked at, was the Merval, up more than 170% in 2024, and that European indices lagged the US in 2024.
- The Indian and Chinese markets cooled off in 2024, posting single digit gains in price appreciation.
- Comparing the local index and dollar returns, the two diverge in some parts of the world, and the reason for the divergence is movements in exchange rates.
- There are emerging markets that have delivered higher returns than developed markets, but in keeping with a core truth in investing and business, these higher returns often go hand-in-hand with higher risk.
